Chelsea Handler Explains Why She Doesn't Want Kids: 'I Don't Think I Have the Skills'

The comedian appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and explained why children are out of the question for her

By
Published on January 19, 2023 11:19 AM

Chelsea Handler is ruling out kids.

The comedian, 47, appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon last week to discuss her hosting gig at the 28th Critics' Choice Awards and her new Netflix standup special Revolution, when she revealed why she doesn't see children in her future.

"I'm very outspoken about not wanting to be a parent," Handler told Fallon. "Because I don't think I have the skills. I'm not equipped with what it takes to answer all those questions from children because they don't just ask you once. They come in, and in, and in."

And while Handler has experience with children, it's the thought of having her own that she says doesn't make sense. "I have enough nieces and nephews to know I don't have the tolerance for that kind of line of questioning about things that I really don't know the answers to," she said. "At a certain age, when you don't know the answer to questions, it's too embarrassing to ask questions."

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 15: Host Chelsea Handler speaks onstage during the 28th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on January 15, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association)

She went on to note that she "didn't know until I was 40 years old that the sun and the moon were not the same thing."

That realization came when she and her sister were at a safari in Africa. "My older sister Simone looked up at the sky, and she said, 'Chelsea, look up. It's not often you get to see the sun and the moon at the same time,'" Handler recalled. "I go, 'Wait, but they're always together,' and as soon as I said that, she turned around and she goes, 'What did you say?' And I was like, 'Oh, shut up, shut up, shut up.' I knew what I said was wrong."

Eventually, Handler explained to her sister that she thought when "the sun went down, it popped back up as the moon," which is — as she soon realized — not true.

Chelsea Handler attends the 28th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on January 15, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Kevin Winter/Getty

Better received than her misunderstanding of space and our solar system was Handler's gig at the Critics Choice Awards, which featured plenty of other punchlines about names like Nick Cannon, James Corden, and what many believed to be a jab at Ellen DeGeneres.

The comedian also roasted celebrity diet culture, calling out stars who have been controversially using ozempic — a medication meant for those with diabetes — for weight loss.

"The word gaslighting was actually Merriam-Webster's word of the year," she said. "And for those of you who don't know, gaslighting is when someone tries to convince you that your own perceptions of reality are wrong. Like, when celebrities say they lost weight by drinking water but really it's because everyone's on ozempic."

"Even my housekeeper's on ozempic," Handler added.

Handler's latest Netflix special was released on Dec. 27 and is now available to stream.

