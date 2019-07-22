Chelsea Clinton‘s family just got a little bigger!

The former first daughter, 39, and her husband Mark Mezvinsky welcomed a baby boy into the world on Monday, July 22, she confirmed on Twitter.

“This morning we welcomed our son, Jasper Clinton Mezvinsky,” wrote Clinton. “We are overflowing with love and gratitude and can’t wait to introduce him to his big sister and brother.”

The family’s new addition joins two older siblings: big brother Aidan, 3, and sister Charlotte, 4½.

Clinton’s mother, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, reshared the exciting news, adding, “Sharing some happy news this morning! Bill and I are so thrilled.”

Clinton and Mezvinsky, a hedge-fund executive, married in July 2010. Clinton announced she was pregnant on Twitter in January, sharing how thrilled she was for her children to become a big brother and sister.

She told PEOPLE in a September 2015 interview that becoming a parent changed her world and even enhanced her feelings for husband, explaining, “I didn’t know I could care more intensely about anything until I became a mom.”

“Somehow I love my husband even more, I love my parents even more,” Clinton said. “I feel even greater urgency about the work that I do, particularly around women and girls being a mom of a daughter.”

Becoming a mom is also what initially sparked Clinton’s interest in becoming a children’s book author.

“[My kids] love being read to and talking about what they’re reading in books. Particularly for young readers, books are not only a way to help break down and communicate ideas [but] stories of real empowerment,” she told PEOPLE this past October.

Clinton’s latest children’s release, Don’t Let Them Disappear, discusses endangered animals and “provides helpful tips on what we all can do to help prevent these animals from disappearing from our world entirely,” according to the book’s description.