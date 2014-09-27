Chelsea Clinton Welcomes Daughter Charlotte

"Marc and I are full of love, awe and gratitude as we celebrate the birth of our daughter," Clinton writes.

Her mom might be eyeing the White House, but Chelsea Clinton‘s world just became all about the nursery!

The former First Daughter and global activist, 34, and husband Marc Mezvinsky welcomed their first child, a daughter, at 7:03 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 26 in New York City, she announced via Twitter.

“Marc and I are full of love, awe and gratitude as we celebrate the birth of our daughter, Charlotte Clinton Mezvinsky,” Clinton writes.

Jon Davidson/Office of President Clinton

As for the new grandparents, “We are blessed, grateful, and so happy to be the grandparents of a beautiful girl,” President Bill Clinton and Secretary Hillary Clinton said in a statement released to PEOPLE.

“We are thrilled to be with our daughter and her husband as they welcome their daughter into the world. Chelsea is well and glowing. Marc is bursting with pride. Charlotte’s life is off to a good start.”

Months after announcing that she and Mezvinsky hoped to make 2014 the “Year of the Baby,” Chelsea confirmed in April that the couple were expecting.

“I certainly feel all the better whether it’s a girl or a boy that she or he will grow up in world filled with so many strong female leaders,” she said, making the announcement at a Clinton Foundation event promoting the empowerment of girls and young women.

“There are so few mysteries in life — any answer is a happy one,” Clinton added of their decision not to find out the sex of the baby prior to delivery. “So my husband and I decided that we would enjoy this mystery for the nine-plus months that we’re granted, and we are eager to find out what God will have given us.”

It was the news the mom-to-be’s parents had long awaited and the former Secretary of State told PEOPLE in June that she was already preparing for the big arrival, stockpiling children’s books and planning to have a carseat in her own car.

“I want to babysit any chance I get!” Secretary Clinton said.

And she joked at a political gathering in September, “Bill and I are on constant grandchild watch.”

With her parents on standby, Chelsea, who stepped down as a special correspondent for NBC News, kept a busy pace at the Clinton Global Initiative just days before Charlotte’s arrival — so busy and so pregnant that President Obama joked in his CGI speech, “If Chelsea begins delivery while I’m speaking, she has my motorcade and will be able to navigate traffic.”

As for the new center of Chelsea’s and Mezvinsky’s world, Charlotte will be tucking into a nursery decorated in keeping with Mom’s passion for elephant conservation.

“We’re very baby-oriented right now, so we’ll definitely be buying a felt elephant or two. I think those will look great in our nursery,” she told Refinery29 of her new gift line benefiting groups that combat elephant poaching.

— Anya Leon and Sandra Sobieraj Westfall