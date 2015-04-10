Chelsea Clinton has embraced motherhood so wholly that she can’t even remember what it felt like to not be a mom!

The daughter of Bill and Hillary Clinton, she welcomed her first child with husband Marc Mezvinsky on Sept. 26, 2014, and says their daughter, Charlotte, is her whole world.

“Marc and I are like, ‘What did we do before we were parents?’ My whole life is reoriented around my daughter in the most blessed sense,” she says in the new issue of ELLE, on stands April 21. “I now understand – this is something else that Marc and I talk about all the time – all of the enthusiastic, bombastically spectacular, wonderful things people say about their children, because we also feel and think all those things about Charlotte – that she is just the most remarkable little bubbly, perfect, chunky monkey creature ever.”

The 35-year-old global activist has big dreams for her daughter, and one of them is that she will grow up in a world where women and men are treated equally everywhere – including the workplace and the White House.

When asked whether she believes that having a woman president would have a profound impact on our country, the former first daughter replied, “We’ve made real progress on legal protections for women, but in no way are women at parity to men in our country in the workplace. And if we look in the political sphere, it is challenging to me that women comprising 20 percent of Congress is treated as a real success. Since when did 20 percent become the definition of equality?

“And so when you ask about the importance of having a woman president, absolutely it s important, for, yes, symbolic reasons – symbols are important; it is important who and what we choose to elevate, and to celebrate.”

“And one of our core values in this country is that we are the land of equal opportunity,” adds Clinton, whose mother is expected to announce she’s running for president this weekend. “But when equal hasn t yet included gender, there is a fundamental challenge there that, I believe, having our first woman president – whenever that is – will help resolve.”

