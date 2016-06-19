Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

Chelsea Clinton announced the arrival of her first son on Saturday

See the First Photo of Chelsea Clinton's Newborn Son, Aidan

Shortly after welcoming her second child, Chelsea Clinton is now sharing the first photo of her little son.

The former first daughter, 36, and husband Marc Mezvinsky welcomed Aidan Clinton Mezvinsky, she announced on Twitter Saturday morning.

“Marc and I are overwhelmed with gratitude and love as we celebrate the birth of our son,” she wrote.

On Sunday, Clinton posted the first photo of the trio, writing, “At 7:41 AM Saturday, our family and hearts expanded with Aidan’s arrival. We are blessed.”

Aidan joins 20-month-old big sister Charlotte as the newest member of the Clinton-Mezvinsky family.

Hillary Clinton and former president Bill Clinton , who were in the delivery room with the family, also confirmed the news in a statement:

“We are overjoyed to be grandparents again with the arrival of our grandson, Aidan Clinton Mezvinsky, born on Saturday, June 18, 2016,” the Clintons said.

“We are all over the moon as Chelsea and Marc welcome Charlotte’s little brother to the world and grateful for our many blessings. Chelsea and Aidan are both doing well and enjoying this very special time together.”

The politicians also shared their own photos of Aidan at the hospital.

Clinton announced her pregnancy on Twitter in December, saying “Next summer, Charlotte is going to be a big sister! Feeling very blessed & grateful this holiday season,” alongside a photo of her daughter “reading” the children’s book Big Sisters Are the Best.

“Your dad and I could not be happier for you, Marc and Charlotte,” Clinton’s mom tweeted at the time. “We’re so excited to meet our second grandchild!”

Former President Bill Clinton chimed in on Twitter as well, saying of his only child’s expanding brood, “Christmas comes early! Hillary and I are thrilled for Chelsea, Marc and Charlotte’s growing family in 2016!”

Clinton married investment banker Mezvinsky, 38, in 2010 in Rhinebeck, New York, in front of 400 friends and family after a long courtship. They chose not to find out the sex of their second child before Aidan’s birth — a repeat of their decision with Charlotte.

“He or she will be very lucky to have Charlotte as a big sister, even if she doesn’t quite understand that she’s going to become the big sister,” Clinton told PEOPLE in February.

Added Grandma Hillary, “I think this baby is going to be so lucky to have these two incredible people as his or her parents. That’s what I’m waiting to see.”

And Clinton, who has been open with PEOPLE about wanting to expand her family in the past, has learned that the love she has come to know as a mother has extended not only to her children, but to the rest of her family as well.

“I didn’t know I could care more intensely about anything until I became a mom,” said the former NBC News correspondent. “Somehow I love my husband even more, I love my parents even more.”