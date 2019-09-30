Chelsea Clinton Says Daughter Charlotte, 5, Is Already 'Precocious and Curious': 'I'm So Proud'

Chelsea Clinton‘s daughter Charlotte is already one gutsy girl!

During a joint interview with mother Hillary Clinton for PEOPLE, the former first daughter, 39, opens up about how her 5-year-old is handling being a big sister to two brothers.

“Oh, I’m so proud of my daughter,” Chelsea says, adding that the youngster is “already being precocious and curious and asking lots of questions and teaching her younger brothers.”

“Although I don’t know how much 2-month-old Jasper really understands,” she quips of her youngest child, whom she and husband Mark Mezvinsky welcomed in July. (The couple also share son Aidan, 3.)

At an early age, Charlotte has also shown that she’s a fan of strong female role models. Citing a prime example, Chelsea says her daughter looks up to “Wonder Woman, who she thinks is, hopefully next to me, the most important woman, maybe tied with Grandma.”

“Just that she already looks up to and understands this kind of gutsiness … I think that is the beginning of being gutsy for herself and hopefully for the community that she’ll build,” adds the mother of three, whose new project with Hillary, The Book of Gutsy Women, is out Tuesday.

The former Secretary of State goes on to share with PEOPLE that as she watches her granddaughter grow up, she’s struck how much Charlotte and her friends “take for granted some of the things that we had to work for and we had to keep working for because they were never actually secure.”

“She has a sense of possibility that I am thrilled to see along with all these other kids that are around her age,” she says, before noting that “the world in which she is coming to age in is a much more difficult world for kids.”

“It’s a funny combination. You’ve got these curious, feisty young girls and all of the challenges that we face in the world today,” she says, specifically referencing 16-year-old Greta Thunberg‘s passion to “wake the world up about climate change.”

Despite some of the difficulties that may lay ahead for her children, Chelsea loves “being a mom of three,” adding that she’s “so grateful that my mom’s their grandmother.”

“She’s a fabulous mother,” Hillary praises her only child, explaining that prior to becoming a grandma herself, she had no idea it could be such an active role.

“I heard my friends talk about being a grandmother and I thought, ‘That’s really nice. Someday that’ll happen to me.’ I had no idea how all-consuming it could be, and it’s just the best experience ever. It is so fulfilling,” she says.

“But one of the best parts of it is to watch my child be a mom and to see how patient and understanding and supportive, but also firm and directive she is,” Hillary shares.

