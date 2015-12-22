Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

Clinton was photographed in New York City one day after breaking the news of her second pregnancy

Chelsea Clinton Steps Out After Pregnancy Announcement, Thanks Fans for 'Warm Wishes'

Chelsea Clinton hit the town for the first time since announcing her second pregnancy on Monday.

Clinton, the daughter of presidential candidate Hillary Clinton and former president Bill Clinton, was all smiles as she was photographed wearing a button-down white shirt and a pair of jeans, as she hailed a cab in New York City.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Any hint of a baby bump was masked by her red winter coat.

Image zoom

Chelsea Clinton/Twitter

The 35-year-old and husband Marc Mezvinsky are already parents to 15-month-old Charlotte, who appeared in a sweet tweet from her mother, who thanked fans for their support on Tuesday.

“Thank you for all the warm wishes,” Clinton wrote. “Marc, Charlotte & I are so excited about our growing family.”

Image zoom



Elder Ordonez/INFPhoto

Alongside the message, Clinton shared a photo of Charlotte in her lap while they read a book called I’m a Big Sister.

Image zoom

The mom-to-be, who also used the social media site to break the big news, told PEOPLE in September that she was looking forward to giving Charlotte a sibling.

She explained, “I think my love for Charlotte has just opened more space in my heart and my brain that I didn’t even know was there.”