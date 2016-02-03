Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

Clinton tells PEOPLE about being pregnant on the campaign trail - and her friendship with Ivanka Trump

Chelsea Clinton Is Waiting to Find Out Sex of Second Child - and Prepping Charlotte to Be a Big Sister

Chelsea Clinton will be a mom of two by the time the presidential elections roll around this fall, but the author’s not yet sure who her newest family member will be — which is just the way she wants it.

Clinton (who’s been spotted several times on the campaign trail in the Isla in Blue maternity top from Loyal Hana, pictured below) tells PEOPLE that she and husband Marc Mezvinsky are waiting to find out the sex of their baby, which is something they did with their first child, 16-month-old daughter Charlotte.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Image zoom



Andrew Harnik/AP

Boy or girl, Clinton says her new addition will be one fortunate kid: “He or she will be very lucky to have Charlotte as a big sister, even if she doesn’t quite understand that she’s going to become the big sister.”

Clinton, 35, says that she and Mezvinsky have introduced the concept of having a sibling, but that Charlotte isn’t quite ready to give up her status of baby of the family.

“We read to her about big sisters and we get to the part when the baby arrives, and she always points to the baby and says ‘Baby,’ and I say, ‘That’s right Charlotte,’ ” the expectant mom shares. “And then she points to herself and says, ‘Baby.’ ”

Once the toddler gets the hang of it though, Clinton says she has no doubts “she’ll be a great big sister.”

Charlotte isn’t the only one ready to make an adjustment: grandma (and presidential candidate) Hillary Clinton says she thinks a sibling will be “great” for the little girl.

“I think this baby is going to be so lucky to have these two incredible people as his or her parents,” the former secretary of state tells PEOPLE. “That’s what I’m waiting to see.”

While the tot hasn’t seen her grandmother in a while, the pair can check in while the politician is on the road thanks to FaceTime.

“We had a playdate this morning,” Clinton shares.

Image zoom



REX USA

Trump, the daughter of Republican frontrunner Donald Trump, is expecting her third child with husband Jared Kushner this spring. Despite their parents’ rivalry, Clinton says the women have been able to maintain their friendship.

“My relationship has always been with Ivanka and certainly I do believe that friendship is more important than politics,” she explains. “I felt that way at the beginning of the campaign, I feel that way today as we sit here talking … and I would never hold anyone accountable for what their parents or anyone else in their family said or did.”

She adds, “In the same way that I hope that my friends see me as Chelsea Clinton and clearly know that I’m so proud of my parents and so proud and grateful to be their daughter. But I hope and I believe that my friends see me as me in the same way that I see Ivanka as Ivanka.”

Either way, both women now have a shared experience: stumping with baby bumps.