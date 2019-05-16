Bumping in Black! Pregnant Chelsea Clinton Shows Off Baby Belly Alongside Husband Marc Mezvinsky

Chelsea Clinton is rocking that baby bump!

The former first daughter, 39, was accompanied by her husband Marc Mezvinsky for an outing in New York City on Wednesday, where they celebrated the opening of the Statue of Liberty Museum on Ellis Island.

For the occasion, Clinton wore a long coat over a black midi dress that put her baby bump on full display, finishing the ensemble in coordinating black pumps.

Mezvinsky, 41, looked dapper in a two-piece gray suit over a light-blue shirt and shiny black shoes.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Parents newsletter.

Image zoom Kevin Mazur/Getty

RELATED: Pregnant Chelsea Clinton Wants to “Empower” Kids with New Book: “Yes, We Can Make a Difference!”

Clinton announced her pregnancy in January, revealing that she and her husband of eight years would be welcoming a little brother or sister for their son Aidan, 3 next month, and daughter Charlotte, 4½, in the summer.

“Marc and I have loved watching Charlotte be such a wonderful big sister and we’re excited to watch Aidan become a big brother!” Clinton wrote on Twitter, adding, “We cannot wait to meet our newest addition later this summer.”

Marc and I have loved watching Charlotte be such a wonderful big sister and we’re excited to watch Aidan become a big brother! We cannot wait to meet our newest addition later this summer. — Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) January 22, 2019

Image zoom Chelsea Clinton Sarah Morris/Getty

Last month, the children’s book author and Clinton Foundation vice chair told PEOPLE that the couple were “thrilled to share the news with my parents [Bill and Hillary Clinton] and my mother-in-law.”

Acknowledging that “every grandchild is so special,” Clinton said it’s a “different dynamic” for her parents compared to her mother-in-law, former Congresswoman Marjorie Margolies. The next Clinton Mezvinsky will be the Clintons’ third grandchild, while he or she will be Margolies’ 23rd.

Image zoom Chelsea Clinton Splash News Online

RELATED VIDEO: Chelsea Clinton Takes Daughter Charlotte To Her “First Protest”



And like in her previous pregnancies, Clinton and Mezvinsky won’t find out the sex of the baby before the birth. “We didn’t find out with Charlotte or Aidan and we’re not finding out this time,” she told PEOPLE.