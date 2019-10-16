What Chelsea Clinton Told Daughter Charlotte, 5, About Meeting Princess Tiana in New Orleans

Chelsea Clinton‘s daughter feels a pull toward the South — thanks to Princess Tiana!

The mother of three, 39, joined her own mom Hillary Clinton during a Chicago Ideas Talk at the Harris Theater on Monday, where they chatted about their new project The Book of Gutsy Women and Chelsea’s three children: sons Jasper, who turns 3 months old next week, and Aiden, 3, plus daughter Charlotte, 5.

When asked what books her kids like best, Chelsea said Mo Willems‘ stories are a big staple in her and husband Marc Mezvinksy‘s household, but admitted Charlotte “also is really into Elsa, Anna, Moana and Tiana” and “the newer generation of Disney Princesses” in general.

“I was just in New Orleans with the International Literacy Association last week and I was FaceTiming with the kids … and Charlotte said, ‘Mom, are you gonna meet Tiana?!’ ” Chelsea said during her joint panel with Hillary, 71, referencing the hardworking heroine from 2009’s The Princess and the Frog, set in the 1910s-era Big Easy.

“I said, ‘No, I’m not gonna have time!’ ” added the former first daughter.

Notably, by the film’s end, Tiana and her new husband Prince Naveen (transformed back into humans after falling in love as frogs) fulfill her lifelong dream of opening an upscale French Quarter eatery in her late father’s honor, dubbed Tiana’s Palace. So naturally, Charlotte insisted her mom stop by to sample the local cuisine.

“She said, ‘Can you go to the restaurant for breakfast?!’ ” Chelsea continued of her daughter’s sweet request. “I said, ‘No, I’m not gonna have time to go to the restaurant,’ and she said, ‘Can you just drive by and take a picture for me?!’ “

“I’m like, come on Disney, how have you not figured [that out]? You can’t have a placard in New Orleans where I can go drive by, take a picture and say to my daughter, ‘Look, I went to [Tiana’s Palace]!’? They haven’t figured that out,” Chelsea joked.

Her kids “do, thankfully, like the books that I write, although sometimes when I want to read them they’re not being selected,” she said. “But that’s okay — bedtime, story time, is their time.”

“They do really like the books where they can find their grandma in them, which is fun,” Chelsea shared. “They do have some sense that their grandmother has done great and good and big and important things, and they know she’s still very much doing that.”

Speaking of the longtime politician, Hillary chimed in with a laugh when asked what her favorite books to read to her grandchildren were, “The Constitution and the Declaration of Independence!”

