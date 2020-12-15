Chef Marcel Vigneron and Wife Lauren Rae Levy Welcome Son: 'Beautiful Rainbow Baby Boy'

"Our baby boy is healthy and so beautiful that we can't help but stare at him all day long," says the new mom

Marcel Vigneron and Lauren Rae Levy's baby boy is here!

The Top Chef alum and his entrepreneur wife, welcomed their first child together, a son, on Wednesday, Dec. 9, they announced on Instagram. Their "beautiful rainbow baby boy" weighed 7.3 lbs., and measured 18 inches in length. He was born via c-section since he "was still breech at 39 weeks."

"WE HAVE A SON," Levy began her caption, sharing a photo of the newborn's foot. "... Our lil Cali boy chose to enter this world through his Mommy's sunroof, and we chose to honor his wishes. We are now back home in Malibu, where I am continuing to (slowly) recover."

"Our baby boy is healthy and so beautiful that we can't help but stare at him all day long," the new mom continued. "Thank you so much for the loving messages, texts and calls to check in!"

Levy says the reason they haven't revealed their new addition's name yet is because they've "chosen to keep that for our immediate families at this time while we enjoy our first days of parenthood."

"We promise to share as soon as we are ready, and appreciate your patience and understanding. Till then... much love and gratitude from our family to yours," she concluded.

In his caption on Instagram, Vigneron writes that it was "such a smooth delivery."

"I’m feeling very blessed that this little cutie patootie has joined our presence and he is the best holiday gift a growing family could ask for!" he says. "... Thank you to everyone out there for all of your lovely messages, inquiries, and kind words. We appreciate all of your love. We are currently taking this time to focus on our family and I am busy taking care of momma bear and baby wolf making sure they both are having a happy and healthy recovery."

Last week, as she prepared to undergo the c-section, Levy wrote on Instagram that the baby "never flipped and is breech," adding that it "took a minute to adjust to the idea of not having the vaginal birth originally planned."

"What matters most is that he is healthy, and that the delivery goes smoothly," she added at the time, specifying that they planned to hold the newborn for the first time before picking a name for him.

Vigneron and Levy, who tied the knot in November 2019, have had a difficult road to parenthood after suffering a missed miscarriage in December 2019. (A missed miscarriage is when a mother loses her baby without any symptoms and still experiences all of the signs of pregnancy.)

When the pair revealed the sex of their baby on the way back in June, Levy told PEOPLE that first and foremost, she just wanted a healthy baby.

"Before the reveal, Marcel asked me, 'What do you want for the gender?' And I was like, 'healthy,' " she said at the time. "All we want is a healthy pregnancy, especially after what we went through. It changes your perspective."

Levy opened up about her miscarriage on Instagram in January 2020, recalling how she carried her baby without a heartbeat for two weeks, hoping the tissue would pass naturally. She went on to reveal that she eventually had to get a dilation and curettage (D&C) surgery "a few days before Christmas," sharing a photo of herself in her hospital bed.

"That was the hardest thing I've ever had to do in my entire life," she told PEOPLE in June. "My husband is the only thing that got me through that time."

"Opening up about it was definitely the best thing that I did," added Levy. "It was therapeutic and it was part of my healing process and his healing process also, for people to understand what we had gone through and for them to maybe be more sensitive about asking us about baby-making."