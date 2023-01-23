Chef Emilio Vitolo and Girlfriend Sammy Piccininni Are Expecting Their First Baby Together

Next up on the menu for chef Emilio Vitolo Jr.? Fatherhood!

The N.Y.C.-based chef and restaurant owner and girlfriend Sammy Piccininni are expecting their first baby, the pair revealed on Instagram Sunday in a joint post.

The couple shared photos from a sex reveal celebration, where they posed together holding ultrasound photos as Piccininni hugs her emerging bump.

"Half of me & half of you 💕 we're having a baby girl💕," they captioned the post.

Piccininni, 24, also reshared photos and videos on her Instagram Story of the event, where guests watched as the couple cut into a cake and found pink filling, indicating a baby girl is on the way.

The pair first went Instagram official with their relationship in August, with Piccininni sharing silly photos of the two hanging out in the Hamptons during that time.

Prior to his relationship with Piccininni, the 33-year-old was involved with actress Katie Holmes, with the two linked for about eight months before confirming their split in May 2021.

"They split several weeks ago. There was no drama," a source told PEOPLE of the pair.

Sammy Piccininni/Instagram

"It was amazing while it lasted, but they are at very different places in life. Emilio has no hard feelings. His life is in N.Y.C.," the source added at the time. "Katie can't wait to get back to work and to travel again."

A rep for the actress did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment. In a statement to US Weekly, the rep confirmed the breakup and noted the two "remain friends."