Chef Christina Tosi and Husband Will Guidara Welcome Baby Daughter Francis 'Frankie' Ray

"Hopefully she'll learn baking through osmosis," says Christina Tosi, who owns Milk Bar, as she's joined by her baby girl in the kitchen

Christina Tosi has a new little helper in the kitchen.

The Milk Bar founder and former MasterChef Junior judge, 39, and her restaurateur husband Will Guidara welcomed daughter Francis "Frankie" Ray Guidara last month, her rep confirms to PEOPLE. The baby is named after her grandfather.

Tosi shared the news on Instagram Friday, sharing a photo of her infant girl's hand next to her dog Butter's paw. "And then there were two. #hellomynameisbutter #himynameisfrankie 👯‍♀️," the mom captioned the post.

The parents tied the knot back in 2016 during a ceremony at Cedar Lakes Estate in Port Jervis, New York. Tosi and Guidara transformed the rustic wedding venue into an adult campground for an adventure-filled weekend before tying the knot in front of friends and family in the pouring rain.

Baby Frankie is already learning to hold her own in the kitchen, too! Tosi brought along her daughter for Monday's episode of her weekly "Bake Club" on Instagram, cradling the baby girl in a carrier on her chest and telling viewers, "Uh oh, this might not go very well! ... We have a guest — that might be a guest for every single week!"