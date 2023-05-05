'Cheetah Girls' Star Sabrina Bryan Welcomes Baby No. 2, Son Ledger Grey: 'Unbelievably Happy' (Exclusive)

Sabrina Bryan is officially a mom of two!

The Cheetah Girls star, 38, and husband Jordan Lundberg welcomed their second baby together, son Ledger Grey Lundberg, a rep for the couple confirms exclusively to PEOPLE.

Baby Ledger was born on Tuesday, May 2, at 9:00 p.m. in Newport Beach, California, weighing 7 lbs. and measuring 19.5 inches, the couple shared.

"I gave one big push, and three minutes later, with the second push, he arrived," the new mom of two tells PEOPLE. "We have been working to complete our family, and Ledger Grey came into the world at the perfect time. Jordan and I are feeling so blessed and unbelievably happy."

Bryan and Lundberg are also parents to daughter Comillia Monroe, 2½.

Courtesy of Sabrina Bryan

Bryan tells PEOPLE that the couple was "elated" to discover they were pregnant with Ledger after a "long journey to get pregnant due to having polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS)."

The actress also admits that her second pregnancy was "easier and less stressful" than her pregnancy with Monroe, who was born during the height of the pandemic in August 2020. The stress Bryan endured throughout her pregnancy led to Bell's palsy, causing paralysis or weakness on one side of the face.

"I was exhausted during the first trimester, and chasing a toddler around was sometimes challenging, but I was determined to keep my stress and anxiety levels down so the Bell's palsy would not return," she says. "I focused on being calm and surrounding myself with positive energy and people."

Her biggest craving throughout? Ice cream — preferably Baskin-Robbins' Gold Medal Ribbon and Cold Stone Creamery's Birthday Cake Remix. She adds, "As a dancer, it is important for me to fuel my body with healthy foods, but during this pregnancy, I was obsessed with ice cream. I couldn't get enough, and while I was out with friends enjoying their wine, all I could think about was getting home to the bowl of ice cream waiting for me."

Courtesy of Sabrina Bryan

Bryan and Lundberg, a strategic accounts manager, tied the knot in October 2018 at the home of Wayne Newton, her costar during season 5 of Dancing with the Stars.

"After our first year together, I knew he was the one. Now, seven years later, we knew it was the perfect time for us to start a new chapter," Bryan previously told PEOPLE of their romance.

"What I am looking forward to in marriage is simply a deepening of our love for each other. Stepping into a new season of life with our marriage means starting our forever together with new beginnings," she added.