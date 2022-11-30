'Cheetah Girls' Star Sabrina Bryan Expecting Baby No. 2 with Husband Jordan Lundberg

Sabrina Bryan and Jordan Lundberg are already parents to 2-year-old daughter Comillia Monroe

Published on November 30, 2022 04:40 PM
Photo: Sabrina Bryan/instagram

Sabrina Bryan's little girl is about to become a big cheetah sister!

The Cheetah Girls star, 38, is pregnant, expecting her second baby with husband Jordan Lundberg, she revealed on Instagram Tuesday.

Bryan announced the happy news with adorable photos of 2-year-old daughter Comillia Monroe wearing a pink dress that reads "big sister" and holding up an ultrasound photo while at Disneyland.

Monroe proudly shows off the photo while posing in front of Sleeping Beauty's Castle. Bryan also included a sweet video of her asking her daughter if she's going to be a big sister as Monroe cheers in response.

"I made a wish and it came true…I'm going to be a BIG SISTER!!! #babylundberg2 #bigsisterreportingforduty #onceuponalundberg #familyoffour #disneymagic #bigsister #whenyouwishuponastar," Bryan captioned the post.

A rep for Bryan confirmed Monroe's birth exclusively to PEOPLE in September 2020, revealing she arrived in Newport Beach, California, on Aug. 31, at 2:03 a.m., after Bryan's water broke while she was in the process of moving into a new home

The star's rep confirmed her pregnancy to PEOPLE the previous March, with Bryan saying she and her husband (who wed in October 2018 at Wayne Newton's home in Las Vegas) "have been really excited to begin this journey."

In December 2020, Bryan opened up to PEOPLE about her harrowing experience when daughter Monroe contracted meningitis, an infection that causes inflammation around the brain and spinal cord membrane, only two weeks after her birth.

Baby Monroe was admitted to the pediatric intensive care unit where she spent 14 days fighting for her life as doctors warned Bryan and Lundberg that there could be permanent brain damage. "That was the scariest part," she said at the time. "You think of all the things she could miss out on by her brain being affected."

Five days into her hospital stay, Monroe turned a corner and she was moved out of the PICU. On Sept. 29, 2020, doctors discharged her and sent Monroe home to finish her 21-day antibiotic treatment.

"We are so grateful because it could have been so much worse. We got a warrior princess," said Bryan.

