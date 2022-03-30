"There she is!!" Kiely Williams' Cheetah Girls costar Sabrina Bryan commented underneath a photo of Williams' newborn

Cheetah Girls' Kiely Williams Welcomes Second Baby, Reveals Her Name on Instagram with Sweet Photo

Kiely Williams is a mom of two!

The Cheetah Girls alum, 35, announced the arrival of her baby girl on Instagram Tuesday.

Sharing an intimate photo of the newborn surrounded by feathers, Williams revealed her second child's name in the caption. "Archer 💘," she wrote.

Her Cheetah Girls costar Sabrina Bryan, 37, was one of the first to congratulate her in the comment section. "There she is!! Gorgeous little Archer!!! 😍❤️🙌," she wrote. "Love you so much baby girl!"

Williams did not publicly share her pregnancy; before Tuesday, she was absent from social media since August.

She and husband Brandon Cox, whom Williams married in 2016, welcomed their first child, daughter Rowan, in March 2018.

The following November, she shared a photo of her and Cox loving on Rowan just moments after she was born.

"March 12, 2018. 9:32pm. The moment this squirming, screaming, scary creature was placed in my arms," the 3LW alum wrote at the time. "The moment my husband and I were more in love than ever. The moment my purpose became crystal clear. The moment I became a mother. Hopeful. Joyful. Thankful."

Years after starring in the Cheetah Girls franchise, Williams and costar Bryan — who welcomed daughter Comillia Monroe on Aug. 31, 2020 — documented a sweet FaceTime session in 2019. The gals smiled widely as they belted one of the group's most beloved tunes, "Cheetah Sisters," in soft voices, creatively turning the iconic song into a lullaby for Rowan.

"When your bestie @kielywilliams and her little one live so far away you have to get creative on how to spend time together! Lullabies for Baby Rowan! 💖 ," Bryan captioned her clip of the cute encounter.