Chase Chrisley Says He'd Have a Baby with Fiancée 'Right Now' but She Wants to 'Get Married' First

Chase Chrisley is ready to start a family with fiancée Emmy Medders.

While appearing on the podcast Chasin Birdies, the reality star, 26, revealed his thoughts on having children with Medders.

"I want to have as many children as she wants to have. I want a big family. I mean, I come from a big family so I don't ever want an empty house. Family is everything," he shared.

"I'd have a baby right now, but she wants to get married, do as [is] the traditional way, which I respect that. And it's up to her. It's her body," he added.

Asked what he's chasing in life, Chrisley said, "I mean, just success, happy family, healthy family. If I can have a healthy, happy family I'm good."

The couple has been engaged since October 2022, when the Chrisley Knows Best star proposed at First Horizon Park in Nashville, Tennessee, after nearly three years of dating on and off.

"It was the perfect night," Chrisley told PEOPLE at the time. "There's no doubt I want to spend the rest of my life with Emmy. We can't wait to build a family together."

The happy couple began dating in early 2020, and they became Instagram official in July that year. They broke up in 2021, but were back together by spring 2022.

"As far as she and I go, we're taking things slow," Chrisley told Life & Style in July of 2020.

"We're not in a rush to do anything. We're enjoying each other's company and learning more about each other and kind of just taking it day by day. I'm definitely not engaged, that's for sure!"