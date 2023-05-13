Chase Chrisley Says He'd Have a Baby with Fiancée 'Right Now' but She Wants to 'Get Married' First

"I want to have as many children as she wants to have. I want a big family," the reality star revealed on the Chasin Birdies podcast

By Mary Elizabeth Andriotis
Published on May 13, 2023 02:17 PM
Chase Chrisley and Emmy Medders
Photo: Chase Chrisley Instagram

Chase Chrisley is ready to start a family with fiancée Emmy Medders.

While appearing on the podcast Chasin Birdies, the reality star, 26, revealed his thoughts on having children with Medders.

"I want to have as many children as she wants to have. I want a big family. I mean, I come from a big family so I don't ever want an empty house. Family is everything," he shared.

"I'd have a baby right now, but she wants to get married, do as [is] the traditional way, which I respect that. And it's up to her. It's her body," he added.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Asked what he's chasing in life, Chrisley said, "I mean, just success, happy family, healthy family. If I can have a healthy, happy family I'm good."

The couple has been engaged since October 2022, when the Chrisley Knows Best star proposed at First Horizon Park in Nashville, Tennessee, after nearly three years of dating on and off.

"It was the perfect night," Chrisley told PEOPLE at the time. "There's no doubt I want to spend the rest of my life with Emmy. We can't wait to build a family together."

The happy couple began dating in early 2020, and they became Instagram official in July that year. They broke up in 2021, but were back together by spring 2022.

"As far as she and I go, we're taking things slow," Chrisley told Life & Style in July of 2020.

"We're not in a rush to do anything. We're enjoying each other's company and learning more about each other and kind of just taking it day by day. I'm definitely not engaged, that's for sure!"

Related Articles
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MAY 12: Kim Kardashian and daughter North West attend the the Western Conference Semifinal Playoff game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors at Crypto.com Arena on May 12, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)
Kim Kardashian and North West Cheer on Tristan Thompson During L.A. Lakers Playoff Game
Andy Cohen
Andy Cohen Reveals Son Tells Him He Wants Another Dad: 'Maybe I'll Fall in Love' (Exclusive)
Jonathan Scott and Zooey Deschanel
Jonathan Scott Talks Co-Parenting with Zooey Deschanel's Ex: 'We Have an Amazing Relationship'
The Jonas Brothers At The SiriusXM Miami Studios
The Jonas Brothers' New Album Features Touching Song About Their Daughters: 'Wrapped Around My Finger'
Ed Sheeran Surpises NYC Couple
Ed Sheeran Surprises Couple Expecting Their First Baby, Offers Parenting Advice: 'It Gets Easier'
Shawn Johnson and family
Shawn Johnson Says Daughter 'Hasn't Stopped Talking About' Meeting Blippi: 'Special Moment' (Exclusive)
Jamie Chung and Bryan Greenberg Say It's 'All About Communication' When Juggling Careers and Twins
Jamie Chung and Bryan Greenberg 'Plan Ahead' to Balance Twins, Careers: 'All About Communication' (Exclusive)
Alexis Ohanian and Serena Williams attend The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City.
Alexis Ohanian Says He and Serena Williams Don't Know Sex of Baby — But He's 'Convinced' It's a Girl
Priyanka Chopra Shares Adorable Photos From Inside a Temple During Daughter Malti's First Visit to India
Priyanka Chopra Says 'Magical' Daughter Malti is 'Happiest, Most Joyous Baby Ever'
Kaley Cuoco Shares Fresh-Faced Selfie With Daughter Matilda in Baby Wrap
Kaley Cuoco Shares Fresh-Faced Selfie with Baby Daughter Matilda — See the Photo!
renee blair AMC'S 2023 EDIT https://www.dropbox.com/sh/pwz9wwga8j6j62q/AAAnD0_NeTj5urEV4blIVrOJa?dl=0
Renee Blair Is Pregnant! Country Singer Expecting Baby Boy with Husband Jordan Schmidt (Exclusive)
Chase Chrisley Shares Sweet Throwback of Dad amid His Prison Stint: 'Missin Ya Pops
Chase Chrisley Says Dad Todd Has Given 'Input' on Family's New Reality Series: It's 'Going to Be Different'
LAS VEGAS, NV - APRIL 15: (L-R) Chase Chrisley, Julie Chrisley, and Todd Chrisley attend the 53rd Academy of Country Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 15, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)
Chase Chrisley Says His Family Is 'Definitely Closer' amid Parents' Legal Woes: 'We're Still Fighting'
Caleb Ferguson, Carissa Ferguson
L.A. Dodgers Pitcher Caleb Ferguson and Wife Welcome First Baby: 'More Than We Could Have Ever Dreamt'
LAS VEGAS, NV - APRIL 15: (L-R) Chase Chrisley, Julie Chrisley, and Todd Chrisley attend the 53rd Academy of Country Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 15, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)
Chase Chrisley Says It's 'Very Difficult' Seeing His Parents in Prison: It's Not 'Some Country Club'
Maya Vander Welcomes a Baby Girl After Late-Term Pregnancy Loss: 'Feeling So Much Relief'
Maya Vander Welcomes a Baby Girl After Late-Term Pregnancy Loss: 'Feeling So Much Relief' (Exclusive)