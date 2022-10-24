Chase Chrisley is eager to become a dad.

Speaking with PEOPLE after he proposed to Emmy Medders, his girlfriend of nearly three years, at First Horizon Baseball Stadium in Tennessee on Oct. 5, the Chrisley Knows Best star, 26, said he and his fiancée "can't wait to build a family together."

Chrisley said he "thinks" the two will wed in the next year, adding that he's "ready to start pumping out kids" but there will be "no babies until we're married."

Both Chrisley and Medders grew up in different types of families, with Chrisley being one of five and Medders being one of three.

"I will have as many as she's willing to. It's not my body," Chrisley said of his dream family, adding if he had to guess, "I say three kids."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Katie Miller

"I don't know if I want to stretch it that big," Chrisley said, referencing his own family.

Medders is open to whatever life brings them, adding, "That's a lot, but you never know."

Family is important to both Chrisley and Medders, as the reality star surprised his fiancée by having their families hide in the dugouts as he proposed in the 12,000-seat stadium, where he had 175,000 rose petals laid on the field in the shape of a heart.

"My dad is sick with ALS, so it was very special moment that he could travel to Nashville and be on the field," Medders explained.

Added Chrisley, "It was really important for me that her dad was there to see it."

"I was so surprised," said Medders. "I had no idea it was happening."