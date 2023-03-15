Chase Chrisley and Fiancée Emmy Medders Enjoy Sweet Sleepover with Niece Chloe Chrisley: Photos

Chase Chrisley is getting silly with niece Chloe and fiancée Emmy Medders

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Published on March 15, 2023 04:48 PM
Chase Chrisley with Niece Chloe Chrisley
Chloe Chrisley and Chase Chrisley . Photo: Emmy Medders/Instagram

The Chrisley family is keeping things light for Chloe Chrisley.

The 10-year-old — whom Todd and Julie Chrisley had custody of prior to being convicted of conspiracy to commit bank fraud, conspiracy to defraud the United States and tax fraud — was seen laughing and enjoying some quality time with uncle Chase Chrisley and his fiancée, Emmy Medders.

The three had fun at a sleepover, enjoying ice cream in bed in a video Chase shared on his Instagram Story.

"What we doing?" Chase asks.

"The dogs left us," says Chloe.

"Who cares?" Chase replies.

CHRISLEY KNOWS BEST -- Season:6 -- Pictured: (l-r) Chase Chrisley, Grayson Chrisley, Julie Chrisley, Todd Chrisley, Chloe Chrisley, Savannah Chrisley, Faye Chrisley -- (Photo by: Dennis Leupold/USA Network/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images)
Dennis Leupold/USA Network/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal/Getty

"Me!" she says as they both begin to laugh.

Later, Medders shared a photo with Chloe sitting next to Chase in bed with a bowl of popcorn between them and room for Medders to join.

"Sleepovers w these two," she wrote, tagging Chase in the Instagram Story.

Chase Chrisley and Emmy Medders
Emmy Medders Instagram

Chase's sister Savannah Chrisley opened up about caring for Chloe and her younger brother Grayson, 16, after her parent's sentencing in an October podcast episode.

"I think that's the hard part, I think there's a level of guilt too for myself, knowing that Chloe and Grayson aren't going to have that same feeling, of, 'Are Mom and Dad going to be home tonight?' " she shared. "And I think that's the hardest part, is me trying to navigate how to teach two children who aren't fully developed yet, that. And how to navigate the circumstances. That's a really difficult thing."

"I have to be a positive role model for Chloe and Grayson," she later added. "No matter how hard it gets, I have to show up."

