Charlotte Church Reveals Name of Baby Girl, Says She Is Still Causing 'Serious Sleepless Nights'

Charlotte Church is opening up about life with her little girl!

During Thursday's episode of the British talk show This Morning, the Welsh singer, 35, finally revealed the name of her daughter, whom she welcomed with husband Johnny Powell last August.

"She's delicious, little miss Freda Simone," Church said of her baby, adding that her daughter is "almost 11 months old."

"She still is causing me some serious sleepless nights," she admitted of baby Freda. "I'm about to get on the blower to a sleep specialist."

The musician has shared several photos of her youngest child on social media since welcoming her baby girl last year. During a February appearance on the Sink The Pink podcast, the singer said that her "little baby" was six months old at the time.

Earlier this week, the singer posted a picture of baby Freda snuggling with the family's pet dog.

"Sleeping buddies...." Church captioned the sweet black-and-white photo.

Church's new addition joins her son Dexter Lloyd, 12, and daughter Ruby Meghan, 13, from a previous relationship with Welsh rugby player Gavin Henson.

Church, who previously revealed in June 2017 that she had suffered a miscarriage while expecting her first baby with Powell, slyly announced her latest pregnancy in March 2020.

The songstress revealed her pregnancy news on Twitter while responding to a user who said the singer had "missed a great night" at a benefit concert for flooding relief in Pontypridd, Wales.

"I'm preggers so I'm airing (sic) on the side of caution in terms of virus," Church explained of her absence, citing the worldwide outbreak of COVID-19. "It looks like it was a great success."

Church and Powell tied the knot in October 2017, after which she shared a photo of the newlyweds holding hands under a tree adorned with flower decorations and wrote, "Seriously happy people."