Charlotte Church Reveals How Outdoor Birth Plan Ended with Her 'Screaming on the Bathroom Floor'

Charlotte Church's initial plans to give birth to her third child outdoors were ironically dashed by Mother Nature last minute.

On Friday's episode of Rob Beckett and Josh Widdicombe's Parenting Hell podcast, the Welsh singer, 35, revealed that she had prepared to welcome her daughter Frida Simone — whom she shares with husband Johnny Powell — out in her garden at home, but ended up giving birth on the bathroom floor instead.

"I did love birth, but my third birth came and bitch-slapped me in the face," recalled Church, who is also mom to daughter Ruby Meghan, 14, and son Dexter Lloyd, 12, from her previous relationship with rugby player Gavin Henson.

Church went on to explain that she was "unbelievably overconfident" during her pregnancy with Frida and believed that she would be able to give birth outside of her house since her previous home births had been "quite simple."

"I had become a nature lover, tree hugger, quite deep hippy in the interim of having my first two and little baby Frida, and so I set this birth palace outside basically among the trees," she continued. "I dried flowers — it was so involved. It looked like a Baz Luhrmann set. I had candles everywhere."

However, things didn't go as planned.

"I labored under there overnight, which was beautiful, but then I had her screaming on the bathroom floor," Church shared. "Mother Nature came and went, 'Sit down, silly lady.' "

According to Church, she knew that she had to relocate indoors when it "started drizzling at about 7 a.m."

"I live next to a golf course, and I could really hear the golfers," Church remembered. "As my noise started to up, I thought, 'This is not going to work.' "

Church — who previously revealed in June 2017 that she had suffered a miscarriage while expecting her first baby with Powell — subtly announced her pregnancy with Frida in March 2020, tweeting at the time that she was "preggers" when a fan said she had "missed a great night" at a charity concert.

The "Dream a Dream" songstress welcomed her youngest daughter in August 2020, though she didn't publicly confirm the birth until February, when she said on an episode of the Sink The Pink podcast that her "little baby" was six months old.

Since then, Church has been sharing glimpses of Frida on her Instagram.