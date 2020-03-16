Charlotte Church Expecting Third Child Almost Three Years After Suffering Miscarriage

Image zoom Charlotte Church David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty

There’s a baby on the way for Charlotte Church!

The Welsh singer, 34, is pregnant with her third child after previously revealing in June 2017 that she had suffered a miscarriage while expecting her first baby with husband Johnny Powell.

Church revealed her baby news on Twitter Sunday, while responding to a user who said the singer had “missed a great night” at a benefit concert for flooding relief in Pontypridd, Wales.

“I’m preggers so I’m airing (sic) on the side of caution in terms of virus,” Church explained of her absence, citing the worldwide outbreak of COVID-19. “It looks like it was a great success.”

Church’s baby on the way will join her son Dexter Lloyd, 11, and daughter Ruby Meghan, 12, from a previous relationship with Welsh rugby player Gavin Henson.

Gutted to have missed it. I'm preggers so I'm airing on the side of caution in terms of virus. It looks like it was a great success. X — Charlotte Church (@charlottechurch) March 15, 2020

Hello lovely people, I just want to say well done everyone. We all know what we have to be doing; washing hands, isolating etc. Please keep being kind to each other at a distance. This is a serious test for humanity, let's be cautious, calm and caring. Really in it together now. — Charlotte Church (@charlottechurch) March 12, 2020

The reply came two days after the mom-to-be praised her followers for a job “well done” surrounding the virus, adding, “We all know what we have to be doing; washing hands, isolating etc.”

“Please keep being kind to each other at a distance,” Church continued. “This is a serious test for humanity, let’s be cautious, calm and caring. Really in it together now.”

Church and Powell tied the knot in October 2017, after which she shared a photo of the newlyweds holding hands under a tree adorned with flower decorations and wrote, “Seriously happy people.”

A little over three months before their wedding day, the singer announced she had lost the baby that the couple was expecting that November.

“Charlotte and Johnny are very sad to announce that they lost their baby. Now is a time for grieving and being together as a family,” a statement shared on Twitter read. “We kindly ask everyone to respect that peace.”