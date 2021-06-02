Charlotte Church is also mom to son Dexter Lloyd 12, and daughter Ruby Meghan, 13, from a previous relationship

Charlotte Church Confirms She Welcomed Third Baby, a Daughter, Last Year: 'My Little Beauty'

Charlotte Church is enjoying time with her new addition!

The Welsh singer, 35, and her husband Johnny Powell welcomed their first baby together, a daughter, she confirmed on Instagram.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The musician has shared several photos of her youngest child on social media since welcoming her baby girl sometime last year. During a February appearance on the Sink The Pink podcast, the singer shared that her "little baby" was six months old at the time.

Church's new addition joins her son Dexter Lloyd, 12, and daughter Ruby Meghan, 13, from a previous relationship with Welsh rugby player Gavin Henson.

Church, who previously revealed in June 2017 that she had suffered a miscarriage while expecting her first baby with Powell, slyly announced her latest pregnancy in March 2020.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The musician revealed her baby news on Twitter while responding to a user who said the singer had "missed a great night" at a benefit concert for flooding relief in Pontypridd, Wales.

"I'm preggers so I'm airing (sic) on the side of caution in terms of virus," Church explained of her absence, citing the worldwide outbreak of COVID-19. "It looks like it was a great success."

The reply came two days after the mom-to-be praised her followers for a job "well done" surrounding the virus, adding, "We all know what we have to be doing; washing hands, isolating etc."

"Please keep being kind to each other at a distance," Church continued. "This is a serious test for humanity, let's be cautious, calm and caring. Really in it together now."

RELATED VIDEO: Charlotte Church Loses Baby Weeks After Announcing Pregnancy: 'Now Is a Time for Grieving'

Church and Powell tied the knot in October 2017, after which she shared a photo of the newlyweds holding hands under a tree adorned with flower decorations and wrote, "Seriously happy people."