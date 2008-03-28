Charlotte Church says motherhood motivates her to help others
Advertisement
Although she’s been involved in the fundraising effort for the Childrens Hospital for Wales for nearly 8 years, singer Charlotte Church says that becoming a mom to 6-month-old Ruby Megan has made her see the facility in a different light. Although Ruby was a homebirth, Charlotte notes,
The 22-year-old singer and tv-host told reporters at the launch of the hospital’s latest fundraising campaign earlier today that she is "blessed" to have delivered a healthy baby. Motherhood has "completely changed" Charlotte’s life, she says, "but all in completely positive ways."
Following
Ruby is the first child for Charlotte and her longtime boyfriend, rugby player Gavin Henson.
Source: The Press Association