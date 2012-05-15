The new mom to Jackson will model her parenting style on her own mother

Charlize Theron Reveals What She Wants for Her Son

Charlize Theron is a woman who knows what she wants and usually gets it – and that includes her wish to start a family.

“Motherhood was something I always knew I wanted to experience,” the star, who adopted son Jackson in March when he was 4 months old, tells InStyle in the June issue on newsstands May 18. “What a great opportunity.”

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The Oscar-winning actress, who stars in Snow White and the Huntsman and Prometheus this June, says she looks to her own mother Gerda as a parental role model.

“I can only hope to be 10 percent of the mom mine was to me,” says Theron, 36. “She encouraged me to be confident and enjoy life. That’s what I want for my son.”

Those near her praise Theron for her maternal instincts. “When there was a baby around she would light up and look like Mother Teresa,” says Kristen Stewart, who costars with Theron in Snow White. “She’s a force.”

As for how she’s faring in the first – often difficult – months of motherhood, Theron seems to be handling it with her usual grace and style. “So far I’m not surprised by anything about being a mom,” she says. “It’s all pretty great – but that’s what I expected.”

Asked if she’s looking for partner, the single mom, who split from longtime beau Stuart Townsend in 2010, isn’t in any hurry.