There was never any doubt Charlize Theron would be a mother — and with the recent adoption of her son Jackson, her dreams have finally come true.

“I’ve always been very honest in saying I wanted a family. I’ve always known I wanted a family,” the Snow White and the Huntsman actress, 36, tells the May issue of Vogue U.K.

But while she couldn’t wait to be a mom, Theron laughs she wasn’t the only one vying for her 5-month-old African-American baby boy.

“I don’t think my mom could wait anymore!” she shares of expanding her family.



Calling Jackson “the coolest kid ever,” the proud new mom is already envisioning everything the future holds for the “incredible … gift” she was given.

“[I hope] to be like my mom. Fair, tough, and supportive,” Theron reveals. “Our family is everything. Her greatest skill was encouraging me to find my own person and own independence.”