Charlize Theron‘s newly adopted son Jackson is seeing stars — on his blanket, that is.

The Snow White and the Huntsmen star, 36, stepped out for a trip to the post office with her 4-month-old baby boy on Tuesday in Los Angeles, keeping him under wraps in his car seat and muslin swaddling blanket.

Although the infant isn’t visible in the photo, this is the first time Theron has been spotted with him in public.

The actress announced her baby news earlier this month, right before a source told PEOPLE that she had “been trying to adopt for a long time.”