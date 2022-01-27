Charlize Theron Shares Rare Photo of Daughters August and Jackson in Honor of Her Mom's Birthday

Charlize Theron is giving a glimpse into her family life.

On Thursday, the Monster star, 46, shared a rare photo of her two daughters August, 7, and Jackson, 10, as she celebrated her mom Gerda's birthday with a sweet social media tribute.

The final picture in Theron's carousel of photos on Instagram features her two daughters posing with their grandmother while on a hike together. Gerda smiles with her arm around Jackson while August stands next to her sister.

"Today is my moms birthday. I wanted to share her with all of you because anyone who knows her, knows how utterly awesome it's is to stand in her sunlight. She TRULY is life. She laughs louder than anyone I've ever met. She's a great tennis player/golfer/hiker AND a gifted shit talker! She's direct, she's honest, she funny, and she'll tell you how it is anytime of the day!" Theron captioned the heartfelt post.

Earlier this month, the Atomic Blonde star posted a picture of herself and her younger daughter taking a little snooze together with one of their dogs.

"New year, same energy," Theron captioned the photo on Instagram, adding, "C'mon 2022, don't be a bitch!"

In the photo of her and August, the Mad Max: Fury Road actress looks fresh-faced in a colorful top while she snuggles with her daughter under an equally colorful and vibrant blanket, with August sporting a seriously cool eye-covering to help her get some shut-eye.

In September 2020, Theron penned a sweet but emotional tribute dedicated to her girls in honor of National Daughters Day. "My heart belongs to these two beautiful powerhouses. I will never be the same. Happy #NationalDaughtersDay ❤️," she wrote alongside a collection of images of herself and her children.

Theron welcomed Jackson via adoption in 2012, and August in 2015. In an interview with NPR in 2019, the Young Adult actress opened up about the adoption process, saying, "I wanted to believe that somehow my child would find me in the way that we were just meant to be."