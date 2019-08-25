Charlize Theron Shares Rare Photo of Her Daughter During Family Vacation

Fall may still be weeks away, but Charlize Theron’s family is more than ready to do a little apple picking.

The Bombshell actress, who is mom to 7-year-old Jackson and 3-year-old August, shared a rare photo of her daughter on Instagram Sunday that featured her plucking the fruit from a tree.

“We don’t wanna leaves 🍃,” Theron, 44, wrote alongside a second photo that featured her shadow and a scenic view over a body of water.

The star last shared a photo of her kids in November 2016.

Though she doesn’t often share pictures of her kids, the proud mom has spoken in interviews of her kids’ smarts, telling Jimmy Fallon in May that Jackson is confident in being able to outsmart mom.

“My 7-year-old said to me the other day, she said, ‘You know, Medusa’s in our pool.’ I said I had no idea Medusa lived in our pool,” Theron recalled. “I said, ‘Where is she from, by the way?’ And she just looked at me and she went, ‘New Jersey.’ ”

She later explained that her kids loved to take what limited knowledge they have as children and run with it – at her expense.

“They feel like the limited amount of knowledge that they have at this age, they act as if they’re masters of that knowledge, and use it consistently in a matter [of] like, ‘You’re stupid, mom,’ ” she said.

The Oscar winner adopted Jackson in 2012 and August in 2015, telling PEOPLE in May that adoption was “always” her first choice.

“Even when I was in relationships, I was always honest with my partners, that adoption was how my family would look one day,” she said. “This was definitely not a second option for me. It was always my first.”

Since expanding her family, Theron said the dynamic has changed as August has gotten older and more confident in her ability to say “no.”

“We went through this really beautiful stage a year ago where the baby was hugging her sibling and there was all this love and affection,” she said. “I was bawling my eyes out every day saying, ‘This is the most beautiful love I have ever witnessed in my life.’“

Theron added, “Now the baby is almost 3 and realizes she doesn’t have to do everything her sibling tells her. There’s a lot of wars in my house. I’m like, ‘Where’s the cute period that we went through?’ ”