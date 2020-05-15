Charlize Theron Shares Rare Photo with Daughter Jackson on Mad Max: Fury Road Set

Charlize Theron is looking back on her first year as a mom with a photo from the set of Mad Max: Fury Road.

Theron, 44, shared a rare picture of her daughter Jackson, 8, who laid on the actress' chest on the set of the action movie, which marks its five-year anniversary on Friday.

"I became a mom right before we started shooting," Theron wrote alongside the sweet snap, joking, "At least my child will forever have the fun fact of 'I spent most of the first year of my life in a war rig.'"

The star's costumer, Inge Hough, is also featured in the photo.

Theron rarely shares photos of her children, last sharing a photo of her daughter during the summer of last year during a family vacation.

"We don’t wanna leaves 🍃" the Oscar winner captioned the snap.

Before that, the only image of Jackson, whom she adopted in 2012, and August, whom she adopted in 2015, on the actress' feed was one posted on World Adoption Day in 2016.

In December 2019, Theron spoke about adopting her children in an interview with NPR.

"I wanted to believe that somehow my child would find me in the way that we were just meant to be," the Bombshell actress said. "So I wasn’t specific with anything. … In whatever country they would allow me as a single woman to adopt, that’s where I filed. And it just happened to be that both my children ended up being American. They were born in the United States and they both happened to be African American."

"Everything that I hoped would happen during my adoption process did happen because these two babies were meant to be in my life — and they’re my children," she told the outlet.

Theron said that it's "unfortunate" that single parenthood is often overlooked.

"We’ve kind of wrapped our heads slowly around the idea of two mothers and two fathers, but not so much around the idea of a single parent. It’s just so unfortunate. I know so many people who would be incredible parents," she explained, adding, "My fight was a little bit easier because of my circumstances, but I would want that for all women who want to share their life and be part of raising another young, small child’s life."

That same month, Theron opened up to Pride Source about using the correct gender pronouns for Jackson, sharing that "it was important to let the world know that I would appreciate it if they would use the right pronouns for her."

The Monster star said that it hurt her daughter's feelings when incorrect pronouns were used, which is what prompted her to tell the Daily Mail last year that Jackson told her, "I am not a boy!" at age 3.