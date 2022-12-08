Charlize Theron Shares Daughter's Hilarious Reaction to Her Dior Ads: 'Put a Shirt On!'

Charlize Theron's kids' reactions to her work life are changing as they grow up.

Speaking with The Hollywood Reporter, the 47-year-old actress discussed how her children — August, 7, and Jackson, 10 — are becoming more aware of their mom's fame and career.

"In their heads, they're like, 'We know you work, but we're not 100 percent sure what you do,'" she told the outlet. "My younger one goes, 'Oh my God, Mom, it feels like you can't hold a job.'"

As Jackson gets older, she's starting to have different reactions to some of Theron's work, like her Dior ads.

"My older one, she's a pre-teen now, so there are moments, like, we're walking through an airport and [she sees me on a Dior billboard] and she's just like, 'Oh my God, you're on a f------ wall with no shirt, Mom. This is so embarrassing. Put a shirt on!' " Theron shared.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Charlize Theron on the cover of The Hollywood Reporter. Chrisean Rose for The Hollywood Reporter

Laughing, she added, "And I'm like, 'That will pay for your college!' But deep down, like every mother, I just want to f------ impress them."

Theron also noted that she makes her kids aware of the fact that nothing is promised. "I always say to my kids, 'Don't assume it's going to be there tomorrow,'" she said.

"I love this job too much to assume that it's going to be here tomorrow. And because I love watching other people's work, I'm also like, 'You better f------ stay here, otherwise the next person is ready to take the position.'"

Charlize Theron Instagram

At The School for Good and Evil premiere in August, the Bombshell actress shared a critique her children have about her character in her recently released film.

Theron initially told E! News that her kids "really liked" the film after getting the chance to see it a month ago.

"For me, there's not a lot in my repertoire that's like, anything that they're going to appreciate anytime soon — not at least until they're like 52," she told the outlet. "I mean, it was a huge part of why I wanted to do it and they really loved the film. They're here tonight. They're gonna see it again."

However, she later revealed, "the only complaint is they're like, 'Did you have to be evil?' Like, they wanted me in big princess gowns."