Charlize Theron Says She's a Dance Mom, Shares Kids' Latest Milestones: 'They're Just So Tall'

"My 10-year-old is like under my chin," Atomic Blonde star Charlize tells PEOPLE about August and Jackson

Charlize Theron is a dance mom!

During an interview at the Charlize Theron Africa Outreach Project 2022 Block Party, the Bombshell actress opened up to PEOPLE about her kids' latest milestones.

"They're just so tall," she shared about August, 7, and Jackson, 10. "My 10-year-old is like under my chin and I don't know what's going on. But they're happy, and they're healthy, and they're very happy that it's summer."

Theron, 46, also noted at the event that her daughters are "still just loving dance."

Mamoudou Athie and Charlize Theron speak onstage during Charlize Theron's Africa Outreach Project (CTAOP) Block Party at Universal Studios Backlot on June 11, 2022 in Universal City, California Credit: Roger Kisby/Getty

"They're so dance-obsessed," she explained. "They've forced me into becoming a dance mom, which is like, just so insane, but that's what I am now. I'm literally just an Uber driver, and I show up to recitals. That's it."

Theron welcomed Jackson via adoption in 2012, and August in 2015. In an interview with NPR in 2019, the Young Adult actress opened up about the adoption process, saying, "I wanted to believe that somehow my child would find me in the way that we were just meant to be."

Added Theron: "So I wasn't specific with anything. … In whatever country they would allow me as a single woman to adopt, that's where I filed. And it just happened to be that both my children ended up being American. They were born in the United States and they both happened to be African American."

Charlize Theron and her daughters Charlize Theron and daughters | Credit: Charlize Theron/Instagram

In January, the Atomic Blonde star shared a rare glimpse of her daughters with a sweet social media tribute in honor of her mom Gerda's birthday.

The final picture in Theron's carousel of photos on Instagram features her two daughters posing with their grandmother while on a hike together. Gerda smiled with her arm around Jackson while August stood next to her sister.

"Today is my [mom's] birthday. I wanted to share her with all of you because anyone who knows her, knows how utterly awesome [it is] to stand in her sunlight," she wrote in the heartfelt caption at the time. "She TRULY is life. She laughs louder than anyone I've ever met. She's a great tennis player/golfer/hiker AND a gifted s— talker! She's direct, she's honest, she funny, and she'll tell you how it is anytime of the day!"

At the annual fundraising event for her charity organization on Saturday, Theron also told PEOPLE about the accomplishment she's proud of from her African Outreach project since it began in 2007.

"In 2018 we launched our youth leadership scholarship and we have 23 students now in the second and third year of university, studying everything from judicial law to chiropractors," she explained. "So you know, I think we would have never done that starting out, but it was something that was so evident to us."