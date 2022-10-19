Charlize Theron is getting feedback from her daughters for her new movie role.

At The School for Good and Evil premiere on Tuesday, the Bombshell actress shared a critique her children August, 7, and Jackson, 10 have about her character in her new movie.

Theron, 47, initially told E! News that her kids "really liked" the film after getting the chance to see it a month ago.

"For me, there's not a lot in my repertoire that's like, anything that they're going to appreciate anytime soon — not at least until they're like 52," she told the outlet. "I mean, it was a huge part of why I wanted to do it and they really loved the film. They're here tonight. They're gonna see it again."

However, she later revealed, "the only complaint is they're like, 'Did you have to be evil?' Like, they wanted me in big princess gowns."

"And I'm like, 'Listen, I mean, I had to go and have a little fun,'" Theron added. "They're like, 'Mom, can you just be the princess for once?'"

Based on the bestselling book series by Soman Chainani, the movie follows best friends Sophie (Sophia Anne Caruso) and Agatha (Sofia Wylie) as they are swept off to an enchanted school full of fairy-tale figures.

Surrounded by classmates who will live out the fairy tales Sophie and Agatha have dreamed of — including Captain Hook, the Wicked Witch and King Arthur — the girls struggle to find their place at the School for Good and Evil.

When they arrive, Sophie is taken into the School for Evil, where Lady Lesso – played by Theron — trains villains, while Agatha goes to the School for Good, where Professor Dovey (Kerry Washington) teaches the heroes. As Sophie seems to dive deeper into Lady Lesso's world, Agatha begins to worry about the "dangerous evil" at play.

Earlier this month, Theron shared with PEOPLE that her daughters also have their opinions when it comes to beauty, saying they aren't fans of her switching up her style.

"My girls always hate when I get a new look," she said at the time. "They think I'm so uncool if I change my hair."

While they may not be fans of her hair choices, Theron said the two are "obsessed with my makeup."

"They use it on themselves and sometimes make me up," the mom noted at the time, proudly reporting, "they do a pretty good job. I always send the final look to my friends."

The School for Good and Evil is set to debut on Netflix starting Oct. 19.