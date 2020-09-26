Charlize Theron Shares Rare Family Photo with Daughters: ‘My Heart Belongs to These Two’

Charlize Theron is filled with love for her daughters.

The actress, 45, shared a touching tribute to daughters August, 5, and Jackson, 8, in honor of National Daughter’s Day on Friday.

“My heart belongs to these two beautiful powerhouses,” she wrote alongside a series of rare family snaps, including one smiling photo of the family of three. In the adorable image, Theron has one arm around each of her children as the trio poses in front of a unicorn-themed cake. The sweet slideshow also included several photos of the girls spending time together

“I will never be the same. Happy #NationalDaughtersDay ❤️,” Theron added.

The Old Guard actress and producer recently opened up to PEOPLE about how she encourages her daughters, who are Black, to feel empowered amid the ongoing protests surrounding police brutality and racial injustice.

In a July interview, the star said she’s “had to have really tough conversations” with her daughters, and she couldn’t be prouder of how her girls have responded. "They were so wanting to be proactive in, 'Mom, what do we do? How do we change this?' " she said. "And when they see protesters on the side of the road, they'll say, 'Mom, honk. Honk, Mom, honk.' "

“There's a real sense of pride,” she added.

Theron has also called for better representation in Hollywood, saying she wants her daughters to grow up feeling like “they belong”

“I want them to grow up in a world where they see themselves, where there is an awareness that they can be whomever they want to be because they see it,” Theron shared during a July appearance on Variety's The Big Ticket podcast. “And that’s not just in cinema, that’s in life, too."