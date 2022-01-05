Charlize Theron Posts Rare Picture of Daughter August to Celebrate the New Year

"New year, same energy," the actress captioned the photo on Tuesday

Charlize Theron is giving fans a rare glimpse of her life at home with her family.

The Atomic Blonde star, 46, posted a picture of herself and her youngest daughter, August, taking a little snooze together with one their dogs on Instagram on Tuesday.

"New year, same energy," Theron captioned the photo, adding, "C'mon 2022, don't be a b----!"

In the photo of her and August, the Mad Max: Fury Road actress looks fresh-faced in a colorful top while she snuggles with her youngest under an equally colorful and vibrant blanket, with August sporting a seriously cool eye-covering to help her get some shut-eye.

Charlize Theron and her daughters Charlize Theron and daughters | Credit: Charlize Theron/Instagram

"Wow love this so much," Lindsay Lohan commented, while Mad Man alum January Jones wrote, "Omg I got xander that eye mask massager thing for Xmas."

Added Chelsea Handler: "Nice eye shades, auggie!"

While Theron typically keeps her personal life out of the spotlight, this isn't the first time in recent months that the Academy Award-winning actress has shared an inside look at her family.

In August, Theron posted a slow-motion video of herself, August, and her eldest daughter, Jackson, holding hands and leaping off of a yacht into the water while soaking in the last few weeks of summer.

Additionally, in September 2020, Theron penned a sweet but emotional tribute dedicated to her girls in honor of National Daughters Day. "My heart belongs to these two beautiful powerhouses. I will never be the same. Happy #NationalDaughtersDay ❤️," she wrote alongside a collection of images of herself and her children.

Theron welcomed Jackson via adoption in 2012, and August in 2015. In an interview with NPR in 2019, the Young Adult actress opened up about the adoption process, saying, "I wanted to believe that somehow my child would find me in the way that we were just meant to be."