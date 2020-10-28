Charlize Theron Lets Her Daughter Do Her Makeup — and Jokingly Tells Professionals to 'Watch Out!'

Charlize Theron has a new glam squad member!

On Tuesday, the actress, 45, posted two photos on Instagram of an unblended makeup look that appeared to be the work of one of Theron's children, 8-year-old Jackson or 4-year-old August.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"To every make up artist out there..... watch out, you’ve got competition!" she joked in the caption.

The look is a stark departure from the flawless base makeup and sparkly eyeshadow we're used to seeing on the Bombshell star. Instead, her daughter applied a hefty amount of rust-toned blush, a dark smokey eye and black mascara (which smudged under Theron's lower lash line at some point).

Although the overall glam isn't quite red-carpet ready, Theron's daughter did nail her signature bold lip by brushing on a matte orange shade! "Gorgeous," Natalie Portman wrote in the comment section.

Image zoom Credit: Charlize Theron/Instagram

Image zoom Credit: Charlize Theron/Instagram

"Oh boy. Please don't fire me!!!" celebrity makeup artist Kate Lee quipped. While Chelsea Handler added, "It's beauteous."

Theron rarely posts photos of her two children, but in May, the star shared a sweet snap of Jackson resting on her chest on the set of Mad Max: Fury Road.

"I became a mom right before we started shooting," Theron wrote alongside the photo (in which Jackson's face is blurred out with a purple heart emoji), joking, "At least my child will forever have the fun fact of 'I spent most of the first year of my life in a war rig.'"

The Oscar winner adopted Jackson in 2012, and August in 2015. In December 2019, she spoke about the process during in an interview with NPR.

"I wanted to believe that somehow my child would find me in the way that we were just meant to be," the Bombshell actress said. "So I wasn’t specific with anything. … In whatever country they would allow me as a single woman to adopt, that’s where I filed. And it just happened to be that both my children ended up being American. They were born in the United States and they both happened to be African American."

Image zoom Charlize Theron and daughters | Credit: Charlize Theron/Instagram

"Everything that I hoped would happen during my adoption process did happen because these two babies were meant to be in my life — and they’re my children," she told the outlet.

That same month, Theron opened up to Pride Source about using the correct gender pronouns for Jackson, sharing that "it was important to let the world know that I would appreciate it if they would use the right pronouns for her."

The Monster star said that it hurt her daughter's feelings when incorrect pronouns were used, which is what prompted her to tell the Daily Mail last year that Jackson told her, "I am not a boy!" at age 3.