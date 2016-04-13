Charlize Theron: My Kids' Sibling Relationship Is 'Sacred and Beautiful'

"He walks into a room and he doesn't even look at her and she just lights up," the actress says

Charlize Theron‘s children are a match made in heaven.

While at the premiere for her new film The Huntsman: Winter’s War on Monday night, Theron couldn’t help but speak about the affection between her infant daughter, August, and her 4-year-old son, Jackson — and says it’s “a love that is unbelievable to watch.”

While Theron emphasized that she “was an only child,” she told EXTRA watching her children bond makes her feel like “I’m watching something so sacred and beautiful.”

She adds, “He walks into a room and he doesn’t even look at her and she just lights up. I’m in front of her going crazy trying to get a reaction… It’s so beautiful.”

Image zoom



Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock





And the closeness between her children makes her in no rush to add another into the mix.

“Both of my hands are really full right now,” Theron, 40, told Entertainment Tonight. “My son is like, ‘Let’s get a cat,’ and I’m like, ‘No! No! No more things that need to be fed! We’re slowing down.'”

It was just last July that the actress adopted August — but, as all moms would agree, they grow up so fast.

“She’s great, she’s growing like a weed,” Theron told EXTRA. “It’s insane — it’s unbelievable how quickly they become little people. I’m trying to hang on to my little baby, but she’s just fighting right through that like, ‘I’m ready to go.'”

And Jackson and August sure never stray far from the actress’ mind. On Sunday night at the MTV Movie Awards, Theron accepted her award her best female performance for her role as Imperator Furiosa in Mad Max: Fury Road — and she told the audience during her heartwarming speech that she was accepting the award “on behalf of my own Furiosa, my daughter.”

“There’s not one moment where I don’t realize how unbelievably lucky I have it,” Theron said. “They’re little gems, they really are. They’re amazing.”

She added of Jackson: “There was no way I couldn’t thank my son because it was a tough movie for me to make. And he was in the trailer every single day.”