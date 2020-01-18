Charlize Theron Says Her Kids Think Her Oscar Nomination for Bombshell Is 'a Waste of Time'

Charlize Theron‘s children aren’t too excited about her Oscar nod.

On Monday, the actress learned she was nominated for Best Actress for her role as Megyn Kelly in the Fox News drama Bombshell. And two days later, during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live , Theron revealed that her kids August, 4, and Jackson, 8, weren’t very enthusiastic about the honor — especially because she had recently lost at the Golden Globes and Critics’ Choice Awards.

“It’s been a thrilling couple of weeks,” Theron, 44, said. “I was nominated for a Golden Globe. I was nominated for a Critics’ Choice. … Spoiler alert: I didn’t win.”

The star, who won an Oscar in 2004 for Monster, said her kids felt “a mixture of super sad and kind of angry” when they learned she hadn’t won those two awards.

“They were upset,” she continued. “The little one was like, ‘Well, I really wanted you to win,’ like angry, and my 8-year-old was just pure disappointment.”

“So when the Oscar nominations came in, it was the third time that they were like … now they’re suspicious,” Theron said, laughing. “They’re just like, ‘Will you win this time?’ And I said, ‘You know, listen, there’s a good shot I’m probably not gonna win.’ And my oldest just went, ‘Well, this sounds like a waste of time.'”

In the Best Actress category at the Oscars, Theron is nominated alongside Renée Zellweger (Judy), Scarlett Johansson (Marriage Story), Saoirse Ronan (Little Women) and Cynthia Erivo (Harriet).

During an interview with NPR last month, Theron opened up about her decision to adopt August and Jackson.

“I wanted to believe that somehow my child would find me in the way that we were just meant to be,” the actress explained. “So I wasn’t specific with anything. … In whatever country they would allow me as a single woman to adopt, that’s where I filed. And it just happened to be that both my children ended up being American. They were born in the United States and they both happened to be African American.”

Theron added, “Everything that I hoped would happen during my adoption process did happen because these two babies were meant to be in my life — and they’re my children.”

Theron also shared that “this concept of what a family looks like and what constitutes the ‘right’ family or a ‘strong’ family or what we think that should look like” is “definitely something that we still need to work on” as a society.

“In a lot of places — and I think even for a lot of people and in America — it still feels very traditional in the sense that it should be that every child should have a mother and a father,” the actress told NPR. “We’ve kind of wrapped our heads slowly around the idea of two mothers and two fathers, but not so much around the idea of a single parent. It’s just so unfortunate. I know so many people who would be incredible parents.”

