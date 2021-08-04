The sweet slow-motion clip sees Charlize Theron holding the hands of daughters August, 6, and Jackson, 9, as all three leap off a yacht into the water

Charlize Theron Posts Rare Video with Two Daughters Enjoying Vacation: 'Me and My Girls 4 Life'

Charlize Theron and her girls are soaking up every second of summer.

On Tuesday, the actress shared a rare video of herself with daughters August, 6, and Jackson, 9, as they enjoyed some time on the water together.

The sweet slow-motion clip sees Theron, 45, holding the hands of the girls as all three of them leap off a yacht into the water.

"Me and my girls 4 life 💜," she wrote in the caption.

A number of celebrities left comments for the star and her adorable family, like Chelsea Handler, who said, "Yeah, baby. Get it. Love" and Michelle Pfeiffer, who wrote, "Love this so much 🙌❤️."

"The best being with our family! Enjoy it!!! 💜💗❤️💛🧡," wrote dancer Emilie Goldblum, who is married to Jeff Goldblum.

"Love how you held hands all the way down ❤️❤️❤️," added Helena Christensen.

"My heart belongs to these two beautiful powerhouses," she wrote alongside a series of rare family snaps, including one smiling shot of the family of three. "I will never be the same. Happy #NationalDaughtersDay ❤️."

The Oscar winner welcomed Jackson via adoption in 2012, then August in 2015. In December 2019, Theron spoke about the process during in an interview with NPR.