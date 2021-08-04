Charlize Theron Posts Rare Video with Two Daughters Enjoying Vacation: 'Me and My Girls 4 Life'
The sweet slow-motion clip sees Charlize Theron holding the hands of daughters August, 6, and Jackson, 9, as all three leap off a yacht into the water
Charlize Theron and her girls are soaking up every second of summer.
On Tuesday, the actress shared a rare video of herself with daughters August, 6, and Jackson, 9, as they enjoyed some time on the water together.
The sweet slow-motion clip sees Theron, 45, holding the hands of the girls as all three of them leap off a yacht into the water.
"Me and my girls 4 life 💜," she wrote in the caption.
A number of celebrities left comments for the star and her adorable family, like Chelsea Handler, who said, "Yeah, baby. Get it. Love" and Michelle Pfeiffer, who wrote, "Love this so much 🙌❤️."
"The best being with our family! Enjoy it!!! 💜💗❤️💛🧡," wrote dancer Emilie Goldblum, who is married to Jeff Goldblum.
January Jones, Kate Beckinsale and Chloë Grace Moretz each left a series of three heart emojis, while Tan France said, "LOVE this so much! 😍."
"Love how you held hands all the way down ❤️❤️❤️," added Helena Christensen.
Theron rarely posts photos of her kids, but in May 2020, the star shared a sweet picture of Jackson resting on her chest on the set of Mad Max: Fury Road. She also posted a snapshot of both girls back in September, celebrating National Daughters Day.
"My heart belongs to these two beautiful powerhouses," she wrote alongside a series of rare family snaps, including one smiling shot of the family of three. "I will never be the same. Happy #NationalDaughtersDay ❤️."
The Oscar winner welcomed Jackson via adoption in 2012, then August in 2015. In December 2019, Theron spoke about the process during in an interview with NPR.
"I wanted to believe that somehow my child would find me in the way that we were just meant to be," the Bombshell actress said. "So I wasn't specific with anything. … In whatever country they would allow me as a single woman to adopt, that's where I filed. And it just happened to be that both my children ended up being American. They were born in the United States and they both happened to be African American."