Charlize Theron's Daughters 'Hate' When She Changes Her Hair: 'They Think I'm So Uncool'

Charlize Theron's two daughters have opinions when it comes to beauty.

In the latest issue of PEOPLE, the actress says her daughters — August, 7, and Jackson, 10 — aren't fans of her switching up her style.

"My girls always hate when I get a new look," Theron, who is the longtime face of Dior J'adore, which now comes in a water-based version, tells PEOPLE. "They think I'm so uncool if I change my hair."

While they may not be fans of her hair choices, Theron says the two are "obsessed with my makeup."

"They use it on themselves and sometimes make me up," the mom notes, proudly reporting, "they do a pretty good job. I always send the final look to my friends."

Speaking with Harper's Bazaar for the October 2022 Process Issue, the actress shared that she is neither fulfilled nor challenged by acting the same way she is by being a mom to her daughters.

"When my kids say, 'Mom, nobody makes pasta better than you,' nothing gets close to that," she shared. "I don't ever need them to be like, 'Oh, you're in that movie.' "

"I am still carrying such a grudge that there's a mom in our circle who makes French toast that my kid raves about. And she's given me the recipe and I've tried it," she added.

Noting that her daughter still feels like the other mom's French toast is better, she added, "I am way more driven by that stuff."

Theron welcomed Jackson in 2012, and August in 2015. In an interview with NPR in 2019, the Young Adult actress opened up about the adoption process, saying, "I wanted to believe that somehow my child would find me in the way that we were just meant to be."

Added Theron: "So I wasn't specific with anything. … In whatever country they would allow me as a single woman to adopt, that's where I filed. And it just happened to be that both my children ended up being American. They were born in the United States and they both happened to be African American."

