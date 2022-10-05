Charlize Theron's Daughters 'Hate' When She Changes Her Hair: 'They Think I'm So Uncool'

Charlize Theron tells PEOPLE that daughters August, 7, and Jackson, 10, are "obsessed with my makeup"

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV.

and Andrea Lavinthal
Published on October 5, 2022 04:17 PM
Charlize Theron
Photo: Charlize Theron instagram

Charlize Theron's two daughters have opinions when it comes to beauty.

In the latest issue of PEOPLE, the actress says her daughters — August, 7, and Jackson, 10 — aren't fans of her switching up her style.

"My girls always hate when I get a new look," Theron, who is the longtime face of Dior J'adore, which now comes in a water-based version, tells PEOPLE. "They think I'm so uncool if I change my hair."

While they may not be fans of her hair choices, Theron says the two are "obsessed with my makeup."

"They use it on themselves and sometimes make me up," the mom notes, proudly reporting, "they do a pretty good job. I always send the final look to my friends."

Jackson and August Theron
Charlize Theron Instagram

Speaking with Harper's Bazaar for the October 2022 Process Issue, the actress shared that she is neither fulfilled nor challenged by acting the same way she is by being a mom to her daughters.

"When my kids say, 'Mom, nobody makes pasta better than you,' nothing gets close to that," she shared. "I don't ever need them to be like, 'Oh, you're in that movie.' "

"I am still carrying such a grudge that there's a mom in our circle who makes French toast that my kid raves about. And she's given me the recipe and I've tried it," she added.

Noting that her daughter still feels like the other mom's French toast is better, she added, "I am way more driven by that stuff."

UNIVERSAL CITY, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 26: Charlize Theron attends CTAOP's Night Out on June 26, 2021 in Universal City, California. (Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for CTAOP)
Stefanie Keenan/Getty

Theron welcomed Jackson in 2012, and August in 2015. In an interview with NPR in 2019, the Young Adult actress opened up about the adoption process, saying, "I wanted to believe that somehow my child would find me in the way that we were just meant to be."

Added Theron: "So I wasn't specific with anything. … In whatever country they would allow me as a single woman to adopt, that's where I filed. And it just happened to be that both my children ended up being American. They were born in the United States and they both happened to be African American."

For more on Charlize Theron, pick up the latest issue of PEOPLE, on newsstands Friday.

