The actress worked with an adoption agency and gained custody of the child in July, PEOPLE has confirmed

Charlize Theron has adopted a second child, a daughter named August.

The actress worked with an adoption agency and gained custody of the baby, an African-American girl born in the United States, in July, PEOPLE has confirmed. The news was first reported by TMZ.

Theron adopted her older child, now 3½-year-old son Jackson, in 2012.

As the Mad Max: Fury Road star told Ryan Seacrest in March of that year, “It’s been amazing, the amount of emails and congratulations. Everyone’s just been so lovely — it’s been really nice.”

That spring, Theron told British Vogue, “I’ve always been very honest in saying I wanted a family. I’ve always known I wanted a family.”



“[I hope] to be like my mom. Fair, tough, and supportive,” she continued. “Our family is everything. Her greatest skill was encouraging me to find my own person and own independence.”