Charlie Worsham and Wife Kristen Welcome First Child, Son Gabriel Thomas: 'Easter Arrived Early'

"I'm just a mess of overwhelming love and joy and pride," said country singer Charlie Worsham of his baby boy's arrival

Charlie Worsham and his wife Kristen had something extra special to celebrate this Easter!

On Sunday, the "Could It Be" singer, 35, announced that the couple had welcomed their first child, son Gabriel Thomas.

"Easter arrived early for our family this year," the country crooner wrote alongside an adorable photo of his sleeping newborn. "Welcome young Gabriel Thomas Worsham, 6 pounds & 11 ounces of pure, miraculous love, born Thursday, April 1, at 3:38 pm, to the soundtrack of Sinners Like Me."

"Gabe is sweet, peaceful and strong, like his mama," added the proud dad. "They're both doing great, and i'm just a mess of overwhelming love and joy and pride."

Worsham announced the couple were expecting their first child last November.

While performing a cover of Keith Urban's 2016 song "Wasted Time," Worsham made his big reveal while holding up some handwritten cards.

"Anyways ... wanna hear something crazy? Well ... there is this one new project we're pretty dang excited about," he wrote, before an animated portion of the footage showed a stork dropping off a baby into his and Kristen's laps.

"How 'bout that?!" Worsham added with a smile.

Kristen went on to reveal the sex of their baby on the way — and when their bundle of joy would be arriving. "☀️ Baby on the horizon! Baby Boy Worsham, arriving April 2021 💝 Charlie and I are over the moon! 🌙," she captioned a sweet snapshot of the happy couple on the beach, cradling her belly.

Worsham previously called becoming a dad "by far the greatest gift of our 2020."

"History books may define 2020 by division and struggle, but for us it has been a year that gave me and Kristen the gift of more time spent together than ever before," he told PEOPLE after revealing their pregnancy news. "And by far the greatest gift of our 2020 has been the news of our new arrival in the spring of 2021."