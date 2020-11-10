Charlie Worsham and Wife Kristen Expecting First Child, a Son — Watch His Sweet Video Reveal

Could it be? Charlie Worsham and wife Kristen are expecting their first child!

The 35-year-old country singer announced the happy news on Tuesday via a brand-new music video shared on his Instagram feed.

Performing a cover of Keith Urban's 2016 song "Wasted Time," Worsham reflects on the unusual year we've had — and the one exciting (and "crazy") thing to come out of it: a baby on the way!

Holding up handwritten cards in the video, Worsham writes, "Anyways ... wanna hear something crazy? Well ... there is this one new project we're pretty dang excited about."

An animated portion of the footage then shows a stork drop off a baby to his and Kristen's laps. "How 'bout that?!" Worsham adds with a smile in the video reveal.

Image zoom Charlie Worsham and wife Kristen's pregnancy announcement | Credit: Courtesy Charlie Worsham

Kristen revealed the sex of the baby and the month she is due on her Instagram, posting a sweet sunset snapshot of the happy couple on the beach, cradling her belly.

"☀️ Baby on the horizon! Baby Boy Worsham, arriving April 2021 💝 Charlie and I are over the moon! 🌙," the mom-to-be wrote.

Worsham tells PEOPLE of the exciting news, "History books may define 2020 by division and struggle, but for us it has been a year that gave me and Kristen the gift of more time spent together than ever before. And by far the greatest gift of our 2020 has been the news of our new arrival in the spring of 2021."

"If this had happened any other year, chances are I wouldn't get to be around much to witness this miracle," he continues. "Kristen is stepping into her new role with grace and beauty, and I feel so fortunate to get to embark on this adventure alongside her. The season ahead is going to be the sweetest and most important one of our lives, and we couldn't be more excited."

Worsham tied the knot with Kristen on Sept. 22, 2018, in Nashville, Tennessee. The couple were married at Christ the King Catholic Church, followed by a reception held at Studio A in the Grand Ole Opry House.

"The best part of the day — or my whole life for that matter — was seeing Kristen walk down the aisle," Worsham told PEOPLE at the time. "We were so happy walking out of the church we didn't even hear the organ that was playing loudly enough to rattle the pews!"

"We are thrilled to begin a life together, thrilled that our family has grown, and thrilled to have a partner with whom we can weather all the storms of life and celebrate the mountaintop moments," the couple added.