Charlie Sheen & Wife Ready for Saturday Baby Shower
After being hospitalized with premature contractions earlier this week, Charlie Sheen‘s wife, Brooke, is “at home doing fine,” Sheen’s rep tells PEOPLE.
The rep also reveals that the couple will go ahead with their planned baby shower on Saturday.
“[She is] looking forward to her shower,” says rep Stan Rosenfield of the first-time mom, who is due to give birth to twin boys in April.
Brooke, 31, was admitted to a Los Angeles-area hospital on Tuesday morning while Sheen, 43, was in Las Vegas on behalf of his DaVinci Collection by Charlie Sheen clothing line. He later joined his wife at the hospital.
Apart from the shower, the two are also busy putting the finishing touches on the twins’ nursery.
“Forget being a babies’ room, Sheen told PEOPLE earlier this week. “If I had a room like that growing up at any point, I would have been over the moon.”
