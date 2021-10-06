Charlie Sheen 'Pitting' Daughter 'Against' Ex-Wife Denise Richards Is 'Not Surprising,' Says Source

A source tells PEOPLE that Denise Richards and Charlie Sheen's two teen daughters "need structure and rules" but Dad is "very permissive"

Denise Richards is unsurprised that ex-husband Charlie Sheen is "pitting" their daughter against her.

A source tells PEOPLE that their 17-year-old daughter Sami has been living full time with Sheen, and during a court appearance on Monday, a judge ruled that the Two and a Half Men alum, 56, no longer pay Richards, 50, child support. Their other daughter Lola, 16, does not live with Charlie, the source adds, explaining she "lives with both of her parents and stays with Charlie when Denise is out of town."

"This is very disappointing for Denise, but also not surprising. Charlie is pitting the girls against their mother, which is horrible," the source says, adding that the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum was "blindsided" about the court ruling this week.

Reps for Sheen and Richards did not respond to PEOPLE's requests for comment.

Sami alleged in TikTok videos last month that she moved out of Richards' home and in with Sheen, complaining about being "trapped" at her mom's place. She said she "finally moved out of the hell house, had a spiritual awakening" and "dropped out of high school."

Sheen said via his publicist Jeff Ballard at the time, "Sam is amazing. I love her and all my children unconditionally. We're having a ball. GED here we come."

Denise Richards, Charlie Sheen Credit: Rich Fury/Getty; David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty

A source told PEOPLE last month that Richards "set normal rules that any parent would be setting," but Sami was defiant.

"She's a mom and a parent and there are rules. [Sami] didn't want to follow the rules," said the source, adding, "Charlie didn't support implementing Denise's rules. He has a different way of parenting and Sami decided to live with her dad. Denise loves her daughter very much and she's saddened by the situation."

Richards is married to Aaron Phypers and is also mom to 10-year-old daughter Eloise Joni. Charlie has three other children from other relationships: Cassandra, 36, and 12-year-old twin sons. Richards and Sheen wed in June 2002, but in March 2005, she filed for divorce.