Image zoom Denise Truscello/WireImage In an interview scheduled to air on tonight’s Extra, Charlie Sheen says that — like fellow actor Jerry O’Connell — he has been fielding many food requests from his pregnant wife. "She came to the outdoor kitchen the other night with a jar of pickles," Charlie, 42, explains of Brooke Mueller, who herself chimes in that she has cravings for "cheese and crackers, pistachios…everything!" The couple haven’t decided whether they’ll find out the sex of their baby prior to delivery, but if they do, they’re thinking of sharing the news in dramatic fashion. "We might do that thing where they do the test, then write it down, then we have a dinner and it’s revealed," Charlie says. Regardless of whether it’s a boy or a girl, Charlie reiterated earlier statements that he and Brooke "just want a healthy child." He adds, "We know everyone says that, but it’s the truth." Baby-on-the-way will be Charlie’s fourth; he’s already dad to Cassandra Jade, 23, with ex-girlfriend Paula Profitt, as well as Sam, 4, and Lola Rose, 3, with ex-wife Denise Richards. Charlie and Brooke were married in May. Source: OK! via Extra Advertisement EDIT POST Close Share options Close View image Brooke Mueller Says She's Craving Everything this link is to an external site that may or may not meet accessibility guidelines.