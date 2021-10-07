"There isn't the same structure going on over there," a source tells PEOPLE of the differences in parenting at Charlie Sheen's house compared to ex-wife Denise Richards' rules

Charlie Sheen's House Is 'Wonderland' with No Structure, Says Source as Another Claims He Sets Rules

Charlie Sheen has a parenting style that starkly contrasts with his ex-wife Denise Richards' way of raising their daughters, according to a longtime friend of Richards.

A source tells PEOPLE that at the actor's household, 17-year-old Sami and 16-year-old Lola tend to have more freedom, whereas Richards and husband Aaron Phypers set more rules at their home. (Sami, last month, referred to Mom's place as a "hell house" where she felt "trapped" before moving in fully with Sheen.)

The source says Lola still lives with Richards, 50, but when the actress is working, the teen goes to live with Sheen, 56, until she returns home.

"She would love for the kids, when she has to film, to stay in her nice house but they go to 'Wonderland' where they can get anything they want," says the source, who claims that "everything is a big party" at Sheen's house.

"There's no homework — it's ice cream and movies and staying up late. There isn't the same structure going on over there. It's a lot more fun than staying at home and finishing school and doing normal activities with your friends."

A separate source, however, says, "Charlie is a terrific dad and his daughters adore him. They enjoy being with him. Charlie is a strict father but fair. The girls have rules at Charlie's house, which includes homework and curfew. The girls are polite and smart and funny and a joy to be with."

When Sami alleged in TikTok videos last month that she "finally moved out of the hell house, had a spiritual awakening" and "dropped out of high school," Sheen said via his publicist Jeff Ballard: "Sam is amazing. I love her and all my children unconditionally. We're having a ball. GED here we come."

Another insider told PEOPLE last month that Richards "set normal rules that any parent would be setting," but Sami was defiant. (Richards, who is also mom to 10-year-old daughter Eloise Joni, herself told PEOPLE back in 2019, "I think that my daughters will tell you that I'm a strict parent.")

"She's a mom and a parent and there are rules. [Sami] didn't want to follow the rules," said the insider, adding, "Charlie didn't support implementing Denise's rules. He has a different way of parenting and Sami decided to live with her dad. Denise loves her daughter very much and she's saddened by the situation."

One source said Richards was "blindsided" by a court ruling earlier this week that said Sheen no longer has to pay her child support. However, Ballard tells PEOPLE, "All parties were served and informed of the court date nearly three months ago. The judge would not have ruled had they not been. To claim otherwise is a complete fabrication."