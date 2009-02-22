Charlie & Brooke Sheen Have Sports-Themed Baby Shower

Guests at the party for the expectant parents include Paris Hilton and Barry Bonds

Is Charlie Sheen hoping for a couple of sluggers when his wife, Brooke, gives birth to twin boys in April? It would seem so based on the sports-themed baby shower held for the couple on Saturday afternoon.

At the party – which was attended by a variety of stars including Paris Hilton, Eric Dane and baseball star Barry Bonds – kids decorated cupcakes with baseballs and basketballs, and blue and brown candy filled up apothecary jars.

The family-friendly outdoor affair was held at the Los Angeles home of Dr. 90210 star Dr. Nassif and his wife Adrienne Maloof-Nassif. Also among the star-studded guests were Christine Taylor with her 6-year-old daughter Ella, Two and a Half Men‘s Jon Cryer with his son Charlie, and Sheen’s two daughters Sam, 4, and Lola, 3, along with his father Martin Sheen.

Manicures and Feng Shui

In addition to the sports-themed activities, there were plenty of girly touches, including manicures and airbrushed tattoos courtesy of Spa Di Da Kids Spa & Salon. While children played Nintendo Wii Fit and jumped on the moon bounce, parents indulged in hand massages and consultations with a feng shui expert.

“It was cute. Definitely not like your traditional baby shower with games. It was lots of families just hanging out with their kids, and it was a good time,” noted a guest, who added that Brooke “looked great!”

The mom-to-be, who was briefly hospitalized earlier this week with early contractions, let the action come to her. “She didn’t move once,” said the guest. Instead, doting hubby Sheen led her to a seat in the middle of the party, and well-wishers lined up to chat with the first-time mom.