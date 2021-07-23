Incredible Dr. Pol Star Charles Pol, Wife Beth Welcome Baby Boy Silas: 'Every Child Is a Blessing'

Charles Pol and his wife are also parents to daughter Abigail, whom they welcomed in October 2019

It's a boy!

Dr. Jan Pol's son Charles Pol, who stars with his veterinarian dad on Nat Geo WILD's series The Incredible Dr. Pol, and his wife Beth welcomed their second baby, son Silas Pol, on Monday, July 12, in Michigan, their rep confirms to PEOPLE exclusively.

The newborn weighed 9 lbs. and measures 20.25 inches long. He joins big sister Abigail, 21 months.

"Every child is a blessing and we're delighted to welcome a son, Silas, to our little family," the proud mom and dad tell PEOPLE. "We would like to thank everyone, most especially our parents, for their love and support."

"We're excited to continue this adventure called parenthood, even though it means a few more sleepless nights and a lot more work!" they add.

The happy grandparents, Dr. Pol and his wife Diane, tell PEOPLE, "We're very excited about the arrival of Silas. It's always wonderful to welcome another grandchild, and we're looking forward to many happy experiences with him!"

Charles and Beth can regularly be seen on The Incredible Dr. Pol, which is currently airing its 19th season. Charles was Dr. Pol's constant sidekick as a child, helping in the clinic and on farm calls starting at 5 years old. Though he knew from an early age he didn't want to follow in his father's professional footsteps, Charles admires his father and his work.

Charles has worked in Hollywood, and in 2011 he convinced his dad to allow him and his filmmaker friends to do a documentary on him, which ultimately led to the concept for their now-hit TV series.