Charles Kelley Says Motherhood Makes His Wife 'Really Sexy': There's 'Beauty in the Way She Handles Our Baby'
Charles Kelley is suffering from first-time dad problems.
“I can’t tell if he’s smiling or [if] it’s gas,” the Lady Antebellum singer, 34, told PEOPLE of his son before taping the latest installment of CMT Crossroads alongside Matchbox 20 frontman Rob Thomas.
Kelley and his wife Cassie welcomed their first child, Ward Charles, in February and the two are relishing their “really chill” baby boy.
“As of now, I see him as a very even temperament,” Kelley says. “If we have another kid, I’m sure that will change everything.”
The singer, who released his solo album Driver earlier this year, confesses the arrival of their son made him look at his wife in a whole new light.
“There’s a motherly sweetness and beauty in the way she handles our baby. It’s really sexy,” he shares.
Kelley and Thomas are the latest in a long line of musical matchups for Crossroads.
“The Crossroads we were lucky enough to do with Stevie Nicks, that started a relationship where she’s even singing on my new record,” Kelley explains.
So is there a Lady Antebellum/Matchbox 20 mashup on the horizon?
“We are already talking about a writing session,” says Kelley. “The wheels are turning and he comes to Nashville a lot so it’s such an organic matchup. I think we’ll write together, we’ll write with Lady A, write for each others projects.”
